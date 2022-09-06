Six Flags serves up some delightfully, spooky events this fall in NJ

JACKSON — The 2022 fall lineup of events at Six Flags Great Adventure promises to be pretty scary.

While daylight hours are reserved for the family-friendly Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, the theme park said it will be pulling out all the stops for “Fright Fest” and its fright-by-night activities.

What is in store for the season?

Oktoberfest Food Festival - Sept. 17 through Oct. 30

Oktoberfest will be filled with a large selection of seasonal craft lagers and beers from around the world, a variety of delicious cocktails, and delicious German-style foods the whole family will love.

“Family Friendly” Kids Boo Fest - Sept. 17 through Oct. 30

The Six Flags theme park will be adorned with mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, and hay bales. Attractions for families will include trick-or-treating in Cornstalk National Park, Scarecrow Street at Liberty Fountain, and two live shows featuring the Spooktacular Dance Party and Witch’s Brew.

“Terrifying” Fright Fest - Sept. 16 through Oct. 31

After the family-friendly events wrap up, things take a frightening turn starting at 6 p.m. Nighttime festivities include a fan-favorite ghoul parade, live stage shows, and terrifying scare zones, plus not one…not two, but six haunted houses for the ultimate scare!

Fright Fest will also feature enhanced dining options, fall shopping including Fright Fest hoodies, and rides and attractions. Enjoy the newly renovated Jr. Thrillseekers area and Medusa roller coaster. All daytime Fright Fest attractions are included with park admission.

Fright by Night activities include:

Five midway scare zones at Exile Canyon, Clown Town, Scarecrow Street, District 6, and Lady of the Cemetery.

Six haunted houses for the ultimate scare (purchase required) at Blood Shed, Reflections of the Dead, Fears, The Manor, Aftermath, and Big Top Terror: Forgotten Carnival 3D.

Six creepy nighttime shows including The Arrival Ghoul Parade (Saturdays and Sundays), The Awakening (Saturdays and Sundays), Dead Man’s Party: Grave Stories, Unleashed, Blood Drum, and Freak Show.

Happy Haunting!

