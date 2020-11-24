Six Flags presents Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Adventure

Well, the holidays just got a little happier; maybe this will help lift your spirits: Six Flags Great Adventure is hosting the Holiday in the Park Drive-thru Adventure light extravaganza from Nov. 30 through Dec. 17 on weeknights at the Jackson park. According to Six Flags, the display will feature more than a million dazzling lights, themed areas, and distanced entertainment in a safe, outdoor environment.

“We are proud to debut another way for our guests to safely celebrate the holidays with this unprecedented, magical event,” said Six Flags Great Adventure President John Winkler. “We have successfully transformed the traditional weekend operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new, drive-thru experience during the week.

The popularity of our Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure showed us that families are craving ways to create special memories together that are safe and socially distant, and we are honored to welcome them into our theme park winter wonderland. Plus, theme park enthusiasts won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to drive through the park,” he added.

The drive-thru features 12 distinct themed areas featuring lights, displays, characters, and festive music. Just a few of the areas are the North Pole with Santa and his elves, the patriotic Holidays for Heroes, Snowman City with a three-story tall snowman named “Stewey”, and the Jolly Jamboree with twinkling lights, live entertainment and an illuminated path. Advance reservations are required and can be purchased here. A limited number of cars will be allowed each night so that all CDC safety protocols and guidelines may be followed.

