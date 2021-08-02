Six Flags is offering free COVID-19 vaccines with a ‘wild’ perk attached

Haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine yet? Maybe this incentive will appeal to someone's "wild" side.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has announced it has teamed up with the Ocean County Health Department to host three free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 5, 11 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All guests who receive the vaccination onsite will receive a free ticket to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure for the 2021 season.

The vaccination center will be located in the park's outer mall. Participants can choose their vaccine from either the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We're honored to partner with the Ocean County Health Department to encourage New Jersey residents and our out-of-state guests to get vaccinated," Six Flags Park President John Winkler said.

While reservations are not required, parking fees may apply. For more information about the clinics, visit www.ochd.org or www.phu2.org.