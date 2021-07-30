Six Flags is already hopeful for Fright Fest this Halloween

Last year, Halloween was a bust. Let’s face it. Halloween lovers were so disappointed with all of the schedule changing and all of the “Yes this is happening no, this is not happening, back and forth." It made us all dizzy.

But I know so many people who are so excited about Halloween that they’re already deciding what they’re going to wear, who they’re going to be, and getting their creative brain cells warmed up and ready to go.

October may be months away, but people wanna know!!!

They’re excited to come up with costumes and ways to celebrate. It’s fun to get creative each year and at Fright Fest, you’re surrounded by people just as enthusiastic as you are!

After a brief and needed hiatus, Fright Fest is returning to Jersey this fall. It's a culmination of all things fun and scary, and one of the best Halloween events I’ve ever attended. From amazing rides, to live music, and acres upon acres of horror, Fright Fest is a spooky lover’s dream.

This year's festival is going to have family-friendly day time thrills, and more fright by the night.

Six flags will have several decorated areas, some more children oriented, while others will be a little more daunting.

Fright fest will kick off September 10th and run 'til Halloween, so there’s plenty of time to get the chills. You can even attend once with your kids, then return the next week for some of the scarier activities.

If you haven’t been to Six Flags in a while and want to feel that same rush of excitement you did when you went as a kid, Fright Fest is definitely the time to go.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

