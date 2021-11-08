Six Flags Great Adventure’s ‘Holiday in the Park’ is back

Jump into the Holiday spirit at Six Flags’ seventh annual Holiday in the Park event. Due to COVID, last year's festival was drive-through only but luckily this year will have less restrictions.

From Nov. 13 to Jan. 9, Holiday in the Park will feature new rides, lights, holiday food and more.

If you are a fan of the lore of Jersey Devil, you will definitely want to check this out as there are several new rides and attractions Jersey Devil-themed. There will be a Jersey Devil Coaster, as well as Jersey Devil S’mores.

There will also be a merry light show every 15 minutes by the Merry Market Place with tree lights and Santa Claus there to take photos.

Plan on bringing kids? Upon entry, they’ll be greeted by The Winter Wizard and then they’ll be able to experience a magic show, breakdancing and sweet treats by the fire. Nothing screams the holidays like a warm cup of hot chocolate.

And if you were a fan of the drive-through last year don’t worry, it’ll be returning to Holiday in the Park as well.

The drive-through has a couple of new spots this year, as it will start by Kingda Ka and finish near Superman. There is also going to be a walk-thru part of the drive as well this year.

Tickets are available now, so don’t forget to secure your spot for this year’s festivities. If you thought you felt the holiday spirit last year, think again; this year is going to be extra special.

