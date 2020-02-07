Six Flags Great Adventure will be more autism-friendly this year

All 26 Six Flags parks across the country, including Six Flags Great Adventure, will earn the Certified Autism Center designation. The designation is earned from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

The certification is earned by “training its employees to assist patrons who have sensory sensitivities or are on the autism spectrum.” I have been taking my youngest son, who has autism, to Great Adventure for years, and they have always treated us very well. They have been very accommodating of my son’s needs, so I’m not sure how much better things can be, but it will be interesting to find out.

The designation means that at least 80% of the park’s personnel receive special training on interacting with special needs patrons. Additionally,the park will have a sensory guide for each ride and attraction, a “sensory room” where special needs guests can enjoy some quiet time if things get overwhelming, and an accessibility guide. Six Flags will also feature the IBCCES’s Accessibility Card to identify guests with special cognitive or physical impairments.

The park has limited hours and dates in April and May and goes fulltime on Memorial Day.

