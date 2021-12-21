JACKSON — Looking for something fun to do this holiday after all the presents are opened?

For the first time ever, Six Flags Great Adventure's winter festival, Holiday in the Park and its Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, will operate through the holidays including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

There will also be a New Year's Eve fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

Holiday in the Park highlights

Six Flags Great Adventure transforms into a winter wonderland with millions of glittering lights, roller coasters, family rides, and holiday entertainment. Each section of the park is given a distinct character with coordinated sights, sounds, scents, and attractions.

Merry Market Place at Six Flags Great Adventure (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

The Festive Fireside section is new for 2021, featuring the new Jersey Devil Coaster, Chris P. Sizzle character, and holiday eats at Jersey Devil BBQ.

There's also a new light show in Merry Market Place and Wild Lights National Park.

Look for magician Doc Swan and breakdancing elves.

The New Year's Eve fireworks and festive music will start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 in A Main Street Christmas. It's free with park admission.

Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience Highlights

For the second year in a row, this drive-thru experience offers guests and yes, even family pets, a unique way to experience the park from the comfort of their own vehicles. Reservations are required.

Santa's Elves at Six Flags Great Adventure (Photo Credit: Ron Wyatt)

A new longer course and a new walk-thru experience in Merry Market Place are new for 2021. It features fire pits for toasting s'mores, visits with Santa Claus, holiday shopping, games, a dancing tree show and more.

For the first time, pets are permitted inside Merry Market place and they are welcome for Santa photos. But they are not allowed near the Holiday Feastival per state regulations.

Because Santa will be extremely busy on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as one could imagine, the Looney Tunes characters will pose for photos in his place. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will return to the North Pole on Jan. 3 and will not be available from Jan. 7 to 9.

Girls at the carousel at Six Flags Great Adventure's Holiday in the Park (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

The events are included with all active Memberships and Season Passes. More information about Holiday in the Park and the Drive-Thru Experience is available at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure