Six Flags Great Adventure’s holiday lights show has been extended to include dates past the holiday season. The event called the Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience will now continue from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

The drive-thru features 12 distinct themed areas featuring lights, displays, characters, and festive music. Just a few of the areas are the North Pole with Santa and his elves, the patriotic Holidays for Heroes, Snowman City with a three-story tall snowman named “Stewey,” and the Jolly Jamboree with twinkling lights, live entertainment and an illuminated path. There are over a million lights in total.

Advance reservations are required and can be purchased here.

A limited number of cars will be allowed each night so that all CDC safety protocols and guidelines may be followed.

When announcing the experience, Six Flags Great Adventure president John Winkler said, “We have successfully transformed the traditional weekend operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a new, drive-thru experience during the week. The popularity of our Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure showed us that families are craving ways to create special memories together that are safe and socially distant, and we are honored to welcome them into our theme park winter wonderland. Plus, theme park enthusiasts won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to drive through the park.”

The shows had been running Monday through Thursdays and were scheduled to end on Jan. 3, but will now be open daily from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

