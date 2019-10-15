Sinkholes are eating some beaches at the Jersey Shore

Check out the video from NJ.com. Nope, that’s no lunar landscape. That’s the beach at Sea Bright after Melissa, a subtropical storm, left its mark. Between winds and heavy waves, scarps (steep vertical inclines) were cut into the beach in Cape May and Atlantic Counties.

And those holes you see?

Sinkholes.

They don’t seem too bad being only about a foot wide and equally deep. The problem is the sand around them is so unstable that walking anywhere near to them can cause a collapse and down you’ll go. Sea Bright officials are asking people to stay off the beach for the time being.

