Single NJ neighborhood ravaged by 3 separate fires during weekend

🔥A total of three fires burned at the same North Brunswick apartment complex

🔥Dozens of residents are displaced

🔥A gift card collection is underway for those impacted

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Dozens of people and their pets were displaced by three separate fires during New Year's weekend that appear to be unrelated.

The first fire broke out Friday evening around 7:45 p.m. in a building located at 2 Petunia Drive in the Colony Oaks apartment complex in North Brunswick, according to North Brunswick police Capt. Brian Hoiberg. Red Cross New Jersey helped 27 residents from 13 families, spokeswoman Diane Concannon told New Jersey 101.5.

Hoiberg said a second fire started around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at the opposite end of the same building. Red Cross New Jersey is assisting 28 residents from 11 families in that fire, which was not connected to the first incident.

Aftermath of a fire in a building at the Colony Oaks apartment complex in North Brunswick Aftermath of a fire in a building at the Colony Oaks apartment complex in North Brunswick (Red Cross New Jersey) loading...

Causes of the fires under investigation

A third fire broke out late Saturday around 4:45 p.m. in a separate building at 16 Petunia Drive. Hoiberg said the causes of all three fires remain under investigation.

North Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Graulich told News 12 that a candle may be responsible for the Saturday afternoon fire and a dryer for the Friday night blaze.

An aerial view shows the roof burned away from one of the buildings.

Flyer for gift card collection, firefighters at the Colony Oaks apartment complex Flyer for gift card collection, firefighters at the Colony Oaks apartment complex (North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co. #3) loading...

Here's how you can help

North Brunswick Mayor Francis ‘Mac’ Womack praised first responders for their "selfless and competent" response to all three fires.

"These remarkable professionals and volunteers have once again demonstrated a level of commitment to their neighbors and their community that is awe-inspiring," Womac wrote.

North Brunswick's fire companies are collecting gift cards to help residents recover from the fire. Cards can be dropped off at any fire company or any municipal office or drop box addressed to OEM.

