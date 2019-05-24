Simple, easy ribs recipe — Spadea style!

Baby back pork ribs for dinner, lunch or breakfast! Seriously one of my favorites. And super easy to make. No grill required.

Buy the ribs at your favorite supermarket or wholesale club, typically they come in packs of three.

On two baking sheets, place foil on the bottom and put two racks on one and one on the other.

Pre-heat the oven to 250 degrees.

Now for the seasoning:

Rub the ribs with olive oil.

Add salt, pepper, cayenne, brown sugar and garlic powder.

Make sure each rib is coated with the dry ingredients. Top and bottom.

Put 'em in the oven uncovered and cook for 4-5 hours at 250 degrees.

Check at 4 hours and try a piece. If it's cooked, you're almost done.

Turn on the broiler and get a crisp on top.

That is it. The leftovers are good cold for breakfast the next day. I serve with potato salad. If you want a green, roasted broccoli or coleslaw work great!

