Silverball Museum: The Asbury Park, NJ place for gamers young and old (Opinion)

Once upon a time, New Jersey malls had arcades where kids could gather and hang out into the night, shoving quarters into such games as Pac-Man, Frogger, Donkey Kong, and Space Invaders.

There were also pinball machines named for rock bands, basketball, air hockey, and baseball games.

There's still a place in New Jersey where all these great games come together and it's called The Silverball Museum, located on the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

attachment-IMG-5124 (1) loading...

Their website says they have over 600 games in rotation though not all out at the same time. The Silverball Museum is the ultimate babysitter for both kids and adults.

attachment-IMG-5104 loading...

attachment-IMG-5105 loading...

attachment-IMG-5108 loading...

attachment-20180705_200216 (1) loading...

Not only do they have great pinball and video games, but they also have old-school skill games like bowling, skeeball, basketball and soccer.

attachment-IMG-5117 loading...

attachment-IMG-5112 loading...

attachment-IMG-5107 loading...

attachment-IMG-5116 loading...

They even have a photo booth to preserve the memory.

attachment-IMG-5122 loading...

My kids were in there for hours. There were pinball games and video games from as far back as the '50s and, as The Who sang in "Pinball Wizard," we "must have played them all."

I think we are now coming to the age where a father's best memory will go from teaching his son to hit a baseball or throw a football to operating the video controller. God help us.

They also have food and can do parties.

attachment-IMG-5126 loading...

attachment-IMG-5101 loading...

In fact, if you're a Dad who one day plans to take his son to the Baseball or Pro Football Hall Of Fame, I would definitely add the SilverBall Museum to my list.

I loved showing off my Ms. Pac-Man prowess. Since I can't beat them at their games, it was nice to take them in mine.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island