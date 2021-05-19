NJ meth mom who killed son also plotted another murder, cops say

A woman who's been sitting in jail on charges that she killed her own toddler has now been charged in a separate murder-for-hire plot with her boyfriend.

The plot was uncovered as investigators looked into the killing of 17-month-old Axel Jayce Reynolds, who was found dead on May 10, 2018, on the front lawn of his mother's Sicklerville home.

Prosecutors said Heather Reynolds, who was found with methamphetamine, killed her baby because he was interfering with a romantic relationship. A medical examiner said the child was suffocated and had isopropyl alcohol and acetone in his bloodstream.

Camden County prosecutors said Wednesday that Reynolds, 43, and Jeffrey Callahan, 44, of Clayton, had conspired to have another person killed. Officials did not publicly release further details.

Callahan was arrested Tuesday at his home by U.S. marshals.

Both are now charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Get our free mobile app

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.