Shut up crazy ‘snow lovers,’ a snowless NJ winter is perfect (Opinion)

With the weather we've been having in New Jersey this winter I keep reading a lot about snow lovers. New Jersey 1015.com's Dan Alexander was the latest to use the term.

As in there hasn't been any real snow in the Garden State this winter and snow lovers are getting impatient.

Impatient?

Because losing traction on the roads is a great thing? Because spending 10 minutes in the freezing cold clearing snow off your car and scraping ice off your windshield is a good time?

Winter car - woman remove snow from windshield with snow brush CandyBoxImages loading...

Now I can understand if you're a Sean White wannabe who's into winter sports. You want to go snowboarding or skiing and Big Snow at American Dream isn't quite cutting for you, OK. That makes sense. Now for me, a winter sport is watching playoff football. But you do you. For these folks, I understand you want snow.

For the rest of us? You have to have a screw loose to not be enjoying a snowless winter.

For the most part nicer temperatures, no idiot driving too fast behind you and fishtailing their way into a rear-end collision, no scrambling your schedule because the kids are unexpectedly home from school, no shoveling, no problems.

AP AP loading...

Does it look pretty? Sure. Does a body shop repair bill look pretty? No.

And listen, it's New Jersey. You know it's going to happen. If we get mostly spared this year you know next year comes back with a vengeance like a pissed-off Snow Miser from "Year Without A Santa Claus." Can't you just enjoy this extended fall?

So is it just me? Let's find out. Take our poll below.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

