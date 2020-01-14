Will we get real winter weather? Have patience snow lovers

What is wrong with this picture?

The swing set off the boardwalk in Belmar should be covered with snow in January not children. But with temperatures approaching 70 degrees on Sunday the children won out as people flocked to the beach.

Monday was not quite as warm with temperatures peaking in the lower 50s.

Chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow on his Facebook page said patient snow lovers could be rewarded with some snow this weekend although the pieces are coming together for a wintry Saturday.

But for the immediate future, Tuesday will be cloudy with some scattered showers in the afternoon with temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 40s. The showers continue into the evening and end by midnight with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

It's back to sunshine on Wednesday with temperature back in the lower 50s. It's cloudy on Wednesday night with a chance of showers and lows in the 30s, but after midnight temperatures will rise into the 40s as a warm front move through New Jersey.

Thursday and Friday are both sunny with high temperatures holding in the upper 40s on Thursday and falling to the mid 30s on Friday.

And what about more wintry-like weather?

Zarrow is keeping an eye on the forecast and said the potential is there for a solid 6-inch snowstorm starting Saturday morning and ending late Saturday night. But it's not a sure thing as timing and temperatures could cause some mixed precipitation or even rain.

The weekend forecast will start to come together later Wednesday and certainly on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5