NJ holiday shoppers: Hottest trend store opens its 6th location

EDISON — With just a few days left of the holiday shopping season, a world-famous trend-setting shop has opened its doors at a New Jersey mall.

Showcase, recognized as “Home of the Hottest Trends” has opened a new trend store in the Menlo Park Mall in Edison.

This marks the sixth Showcase location to open in the Garden State. There are existing stores in Bridgewater, Freehold, Wayne, Paramus, and Rockaway.

Founded in 1994, this North American specialty retailer offers cool, unique, hard-to-find, and interactive products in a retail environment where potential consumers can “try it before you buy it.”

Most of the products are open and on display in demo-friendly environments.

Showcase also offers time-sensitive promotions, and flash discounts and shoppers can also enjoy weekly live online shopping events.

What sets Showcase aside from other trendy spots is that on average, each trend goes from concept to shelf in 53 days, with some of the top 10 items launching in as little as 16 days, according to the latest algorithms.

Some examples of hot viral products Showcase has quickly introduced include Dalgona Cookies, inspired by Netflix’s hit ‘Squid Game,” and Hot Chocolate Bombs which dominated holiday season sales in 2020.

Showcase also carries all the latest social media trends: the hashtag #ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt currently has more than 100 million views on Tik Tok and continues to grow.

Current top trends on Showcase include Squishmallows, weighted plushies, freeze-dried candy, specialty energy drinks, Pokemon cards, pouched pickles, and deep tissue massage guns.

With 39 U.S. trend stores spanning 13 states, Showcase continues to expand in North America.

To stay up to date on the latest Showcase news and trends, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.