You hear stories of occasional off-color remarks by teachers on social media or racial epithets scrawled on walls or pulled from old Twitter posts. The media and the internet mob go wild calling for their jobs or their heads.

So, we now have a Rutgers professor, Brittney Cooper, saying that white people are historically "committed to being villains."

She also said, when speaking of white supremacy that "we have to take these motherf****** out."

Professor Cooper made these comments at an online conference last month. She is a professor of gender studies and Africana studies at Rutgers, our state university.

Is this the kind of person you would want your kids being exposed to for the high cost of tuition there? That is enough to scare any rational thinking parent of any color, creed, or ethnic background from ever sending their son or daughter to an institution that would hire a person like that.

We're all for the open exchange of ideas, but racial hatred and division have no place in education or any responsible venue for discourse.

If people make mistakes or misstatements, I'm not for having someone fired or dismissed, but this is someone who is making it her job to teach and preach this kind of ideology in one of our state institutions.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.