Should I stay or should I go? NJ’s Thanksgiving plans

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays of the year. All about food and no gift buying.

The scramble around Christmas time is a challenge especially when you have a crazy busy schedule. But Thanksgiving? Easy.

For us, this holiday will be especially positive and simple as the kids are traveling home and we took four days to pause all events.

Roasted whole turkey on a table with apple, pumpkin and figs for family Thanksgiving Holiday. Edalin loading...

The biggest challenge is going to be the three airport runs with my son Michael and Charlie the Butcher coming in 8 hours apart on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and my daughter Elizabeth coming in on Tuesday afternoon.

That said, thanks to our friends at Justfarmed.com, our two turkeys will arrive on Tuesday and will hit the brine. The gravy will be started on Tuesday night and be ready for a slew of friends and family we'll be seeing throughout the day on Thursday.

I am expecting chaos on the Tuesday and Wednesday runs as it's the heaviest travel time of the year.

The Sunday night return trip may be equally chaotic. But it's worth it of course.

My question is what will you be doing on Thanksgiving? Flying, driving, or, staying home?

