5 best leftovers with your Thanksgiving turkey in NJ

I love Thanksgiving. I love it on the day and for the several days after as we get creative with the leftovers.

If it weren't for leftovers, I'd barely get a meal in. I'm out and about multiple times a week and Jodi and I will come home to finish whatever she made the night before or a few nights before.

For Thanksgiving, we started a tradition this year of a "Leftover Saturday". We invited our good friends to join us for an early dinner at 3 p.m. and restaged the Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, like last, I bought two turkeys. We ate one on Thanksgiving and had the second for Leftover Saturday.

Charlie the Butcher was in town with my daughter Elizabeth and he took charge of the second dinner. Removing the bones from the raw turkey he was able to roll it with lemon and herbs on the inside. It was perfect. Sliced well for plating with gravy and made sandwiches with my wife Jodi's homemade sourdough, easy and delicious.

There are still three legs left as it turns out no one but me eats the drumsticks. For those, no creativity. I just put 'em on a baking sheet and broil them for 5-7 minutes. Crispy skin, hot throughout, mmm, delicious.

Here were some suggestions for leftovers from our listeners:

Turkey Eggrolls/Empanadas

Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Curry

This one is from Charlie the Butcher. Send me a note on the APP chat if you want the recipe!

Turkey Sandwich

