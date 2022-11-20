Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2022

So how normal is it to see snow on Thanksgiving throughout New Jersey? We're certainly known for our extremes, including the recent drought that gripped us with extreme heat. However, frosty weather during the holiday season is also no exception.

According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, The big Thanksgiving holiday in New Jersey usually consists of "morning lows in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs in the lower 50s. And it has rained a little more than a third of all Thanksgiving Thursdays... Only four of the last 129 Thanksgiving Days in New Brunswick recorded measurable snow."

As you can tell by this statistic, it's pretty rare to see snow on Thanksgiving across The Great Garden State. But it has happened a handful of times in the past.

So when did those four measurable snow events take place? And how is the forecast shaping up for the Thanksgiving of 2022?

Let's dive in and find out (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station).

