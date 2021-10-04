Shots fired near Cherry Hill, NJ, HS football stadium

Violence has marred another New Jersey high school football game.

Gunfire rang out at halftime of the Cherry Hill West -vs- Bridgeton game Friday night. The Camden County prosecutor issued a statement saying the shooting took place outside the West stadium.

Police recovered eight shell casings at the corner of Fulton and Weld streets, just a few feet from the stadium. Investigators say they know of no victims or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834. Tips can also be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org or tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

Cherry Hill School Superintendent Joseph Meloche issued a letter to parents informing them of the incident. Meloche says police immediately closed the gates to the stadium and no one was permitted to enter. The game continued after halftime, and there were no incidents inside the stadium.

The health and safety of our students and community members at school events is our top priority. I would like to thank the Cherry Hill Police Department, our Campus Police Officers, and our district staff members for their quick action to maintain safety, calm and order. - Cherry Hill School Superintendent Joseph Meloche

This is just the latest incident as high school football games have resumed this Fall, after mainly being cancelled last year due to COVID.

On September 10, the Ewing/Lawrence varsity game was paused while police dealt with a teen who brought a gun to the game.

Last week, Galloway Township Police said they would increase their presence at games in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District. The announcement came after a fight at an Absegami High School game.

