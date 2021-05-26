Shots fired in parking lot of Lakewood apartment, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Shots were fired late Tuesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex but no one was struck, according to police.

Lakewood police spokesman Leroy Marshall said officers responded to reports of shots being fired around 11 p.m. at Ashley Avenue and Center Street just off Martin Luther King Boulevard.

An apartment building and at least one vehicle were struck by the gunfire, according to a report by the Lakewood Scoop.

Marshall said several shell casings were found but there were no reports of injuries from gunfire.

Ten shots were fired according to audio from surveillance video of the shooting posted by the Scoop, which shows gunfire coming from a group of three people walking in the parking lot at an individual from another group in the lot. The groups scattered on foot and in an SUV in the video.

Marshall asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Best spots to pick your own NJ strawberries in 2021