Throw out this onion soup mix if you bought it at this NJ market

If you’re making dinner that requires a package of onion soup mix in the recipe, you may want to check the package before using it.

ShopRite’s Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix is being recalled after the packaging failed to disclose that it could contain "undeclared egg," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

People who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

The Missouri-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation distributor announced the recall on Nov. 12 after a customer complained that the onion soup mix did not disclose an egg allergen, according to information from the company posted on the FDA website.

The lots involved in the recall are the 2 oz. cartons of Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix with “Best Buy” dates of Sept. 27, 2025, and Oct. 11, 2025. The product code is 41190-08394.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Anyone who purchased the recalled onion soup mix can either throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

As of this month, there are 181 ShopRite locations in New Jersey.

