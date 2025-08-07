One of Monmouth County’s longest-running traditions is back for its 71st year and, honestly, it’s one of the best weekends of the summer in Red Bank.

I’m a big fan of shopping, summer, and Red Bank, which is why I’m such a huge fan of this event.

It’s also nostalgic for me because it’s something that I brought my kids to when they were younger, and I have spent a lot of quality family time at.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Exploring downtown Red Bank

For those of you unfamiliar with Red Bank’s downtown, it’s one of the most vibrant and eclectic in the state.

It has everything from antique stores to small, boutiques, high-end stores and chains, and of course, a plethora of eateries from independent coffee shops to chic elegant steakhouses. During the sidewalk sale, the stores are the star, but it’s all very special and the sidewalk sale is a perfect way to experience it.

Annual Red Bank Sidewalk Sale

The annual Red Bank Sidewalk Sale is happening Aug. 8 to 10, and it’s your chance to score some major deals from over 30+ local shops while strolling the cutest downtown in Jersey.

And yes, they offer FREE PARKING all three days, thanks to the Borough of Red Bank. No circling the block or scrambling for quarters.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Don't forget your free tote bag!

Before you hit the sale, swing by the Red Bank River Center office (46 English Plaza, Suite 6B) between now and Friday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and grab your free reusable shopping tote and a full list of who’s participating.

You’ll want that tote. Trust me, it’s such a fun event and I try to get there every summer.

The best part about this event is that it isn’t just about shopping; it’s about community, summer energy, and supporting all the local businesses that make Red Bank such a great place to spend a day.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Grab lunch or dinner at one of the town’s many restaurants (you won’t run out of options) and make a whole day of it.

It's 71 years strong and still going. Don’t miss it!

