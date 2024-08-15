A woman shot in a home in Teaneck has been ruled a homicide

🚨 A woman was found shot in her home in Teaneck, authorities say

🚨 She was pronounced dead at a hospital

🚨 It has been ruled a homicide

TEANECK — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Bergen County.

A 26-year-old woman was found shot at a home on Hickory Street in Teaneck, around 8:30 this morning, according to the officials with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Teaneck Police Department.

Few details have been released. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s office are working with Teaneck police and other agencies on the case.

They note that at this time, there is no ongoing danger to the community.

