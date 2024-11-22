Shocking NJ Thanksgiving travel stats you might not believe

It’s going to be very, very busy on the roads, the rails, and in the sky in the coming days. Statistics are out about New Jersey’s holiday travel plans, and you may just find some of them unbelievable.

Our Newark Liberty International Airport is one of three New York area airports that combined will see 3.2 million passengers between November 25 and December 2.

According to the Port Authority of NY and NJ, that’s a 2% increase from the previous high.

AAA Northeast’s Tracy Noble says to expect nearly 2 million New Jerseyans to be traveling 50 miles or more this holiday season. That’s a 2.3% increase for New Jersey over the year before.

From here, the statistics are more poorly sourced, but I swear I heard these somewhere.

Of the 1,800,000 New Jerseyans driving to their Thanksgiving destinations, it’s been estimated more than half will be driving with children, and those children will make 452,000 parents “come back there.”

Two hundred twenty-four thousand brothers will hit each other in back seats, and 29% of those will be lawful assaults because a Volkswagen Beetle was spotted. .05% will be because someone called Paddidle.

One hundred twenty-one thousand four hundred twelve spouses will panic at their significant other’s poor driving, and invisible passenger-side brakes will be deployed 7,874,892 times during the holiday.

Twenty-one thousand three hundred married couples will leave an important travel item at home.

One hundred twenty-six panicked, cheating spouses will realize they brought their burner phone instead of their regular phone.

Of the more than 3 million airline passengers passing through the three New York area airports, 1,089,221 will annoy fellow passengers by reclining their seats.

Of the 56% of readers who read this far, 27% are annoyed they didn’t stop at “that’s a 2.3% increase for New Jersey over the year before.”

