WARREN — Police in this Somerset County town are conducting an investigation after hateful graffiti was discovered on playground equipment at the municipal complex.

According to the township administrator, residents spotted two images on the equipment at Town Hall Park. One was a swastika, and the other involved "words with a racial connotation."

Residents made the discovery on Saturday. The graffiti has since been removed by police and town officials.

The town would not share photos since the matter remains under investigation.

"We do not tolerate antisemitism, racial, or any other hate crimes," said Mayor Gary DiNardo. "This incident is unacceptable and we take it personally."

In a press release, the township said it's shocking that such images would be displayed in an area that is utilized by children.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encourage to contact the Warren Township Police Department.

