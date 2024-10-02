Shirley Temple 7UP coming to NJ stores but not for long

First of all, maybe I’m the worst person to be bringing you this news. Because full disclosure? I never had a Shirley Temple in my life. How? Beats me. When I was a kid, it was just never offered to me. When I attended weddings as a little boy, they’d just throw a Coke or water in front of me.

To be honest, I had to look up what even goes into the classic kid’s mocktail. One ounce of grenadine to every four ounces of lemon-lime soda like a 7UP, add a cherry or two, and voila, a Shirley Temple. Kids like them for New Year’s Eve and other occasions.

For the first time ever, 7UP has announced they’re coming out with a Shirley Temple flavor.

First, there were the rumors. They crept out on the internet and wouldn’t let go. Those rumors got more serious when food sites like Delish.com started backing them up.

Then, it was official. The announcement came that “our favorite nostalgic mocktail will be launching in a convenient ready-to-drink version, just in time for the holidays."

Shirley Temple 7UP will be hitting store shelves across New Jersey and around the country, but it won’t be for long.

“A festive addition to the holiday season, 7UP Shirley Temple is a refreshing twist on the beloved classic featuring vibrant pomegranate and cherry flavors and a splash of citrus in every sip,” said their chief marketing officer Andrew Springate in a statement.

Look for it starting October 15 through the end of the year. This might just become your holiday tradition.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈