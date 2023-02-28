‘Shark Tank’ star says NJ is a no-go state

According to Kevin O'Leary, who should know, New Jersey is one of those states you just can't invest in for business.

O'Leary has been on the show "Shark Tank" for the last 15 years and invests in a variety of businesses. Not here in New Jersey, he says.

He lumps our state in with New York, Massachusetts and California. He says the regulatory environment in those states, just like New Jersey, is prohibitive. He says there are "go-to" states and there are "no-go" states for business and New Jersey is among the small handful of "no-go" states.

It's just such an unfriendly, even hostile environment for doing business. It reminds me of the old days here and in present-day Southern Italy where you just avoid opening a business because the mafia will make it so hard for you to make a profit.

That may sound like an exaggeration but it's the same principle. If you want to do business where we (NJ Legislature & bureaucracy) hold power, you will pay us a huge cut, AND YOU WILL SHUT UP.

We continue to top the list of states for the worst place to do business IN THE COUNTRY!

New Jersey is at the top of just about every list for bad environments to do business. Things here have to change for the future of our children and grandchildren or there will be nothing left for them here.

Maybe electing Bill Spadea our next governor will do the trick. I'm not sure it would but it would be fun to watch.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

