Shake Shack coming to Freehold Raceway Mall … for a weekend

It will be gone quickly, but for one weekend, anyway, Shake Shack will be selling their famous burgers, crinkle fries, and shakes at the Freehold Raceway Mall. The burger chain with the rabid cult following is opening a “pop-up” restaurant in the outdoor village by the LL Bean. It will be open Friday, July 31st to Sunday, August 2nd from 11:00 am to 8 pm. A dining patio will be set up and there will be to-go orders, as well.

Shake Shack describes itself as a “modern day roadside burger stand known for its delicious burgers, chicken, hot dogs, frozen custard.” It has eleven locations in New Jersey, including one on the Parkway at the Monmouth Travel Plaza as well as at the Monmouth Mall. Shake Shack has tried to move into Freehold before, but the Freehold Township Planning Board rejected a proposal to build a permanent 84 seat Shake Shack on Route 9. The proposal was voted down as it would have required over a dozen zoning exceptions. The developer fought the ruling, but ultimately lost in court.

I became a fan of Shake Shack several years ago after discovering them at a Mets’ game at CitiField and have stopped in to one of their locations almost every time I go to Manhattan (which isn’t that often, anymore). Having them expand their footprint in New Jersey is a good thing, although I wish the Freehold location would become permanent. Bobby’s Burger Palace, celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s restaurant, recently closed their Freehold Raceway Mall location.

