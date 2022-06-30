Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more.

The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City.

The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.

The Jersey City location will be set up a little differently, as it will feature a walk-up window. A spokeswoman for Shake Shack told Patch.com

“I can confirm that we will be opening a Jersey City location. It will feature a Shack Track Walk Up Window which gives guests the ability to pre-order via the Shack app and pick up their food by way of walk-up window on the exterior of the Shack. Shack Track is Shake Shack’s digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience. The Shack is scheduled to open in late 2022/early 2023."

The Jersey City store will be located near the Grove Street PATH station.

Late last year, Shake Shack opened its first drive-thru in Minnesota; the setup there includes a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window. Guests can order while in the drive-thru lanes or order ahead via the company’s app and website.

Even though they are now famous for both their shakes and their “Shackburgers”, the restaurant started out as a hot dog stand in Madison Square Park in Manhattan in 2001; although that sounds like a humble beginning, it had the backing of one of New York City’s most successful restaurateurs, Danny Meyer. It became a permanent kiosk in 2004 and expanded from there, eventually going public in 2015. They now have over 250 restaurants worldwide.

