Sex with a student — Hamilton, NJ, teacher charged
🚨 Hamilton High School West teacher charged with having sex with a student
🚨 Prosecutors say the teacher met the student at a wildlife preserve
🚨 Teacher was recently married
A Point Pleasant woman is jailed on child sexual assault charges after being arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student at the Mercer County High School where she is a teacher.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago says an investigation began earlier this year into the conduct of 37-year-old Jessica Sawicki.
Detectives from the Special Victims Bureau determined Sawicki had engaged in a sexual relationship with a student on multiple occasions. The age and gender of the student was not revealed.
Sawicki was an English teacher at Hamilton High School West in Mercer County for seven years according to an 'about the teacher' page on the school's website. Links to that site have since been removed.
According to that profile, Sawicki was married about three years ago and previously had gone by the name Zipko.
Prosecutors allege that on at least five occasions, Sawicki met the student at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township for sex.
At present, Sawicki is charged with five counts of second-degree Sexual Assault and five counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. However, prosecutors note the investigation is ongoing.
They have asked anyone who may have information about the case or Sawicki’s activities to contact Detective David Sidorakis at 800-533-7443.
An attorney listed as representing Sawicki has not returned calls for comment.
