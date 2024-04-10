Over a dozen storage units damaged by fire in Hamilton, NJ
🔥 One firefighter was injured during the fire
🔥 The cause of the fire remains under investigation
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fire burned over more than dozen units in a storage facility Tuesday morning.
Township spokeswoman Bianca Jerez told New Jersey 101.5 the fire at the Public Storage facility on Quakerbridge Road in the Mercerville section of Hamilton was first reported as a trash fire around 10:30 a.m. Responding firefighters quickly realized the fire was in the units and called for additional personnel to respond.
One nearby resident told CBS Philadelphia they heard a boom before the fire began. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries.
How many units damaged?
Jerez said 16 units were damaged by the fire. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Quakerbridge Road was closed for several hours near the 600-unit facility between Hughes Drive and Youngs Road.
