Sex offender living in Lakewood charged with making more child porn

LAKEWOOD — A convicted New York sex offender living in Ocean County has been charged with creating images of child sexual abuse after prosecutors say he tried to get an underage girl in Oklahoma to send him nude video of herself online.

Samuel Schwinger, 34, was arrested Friday on charges of production of images of children under the age of 16 engaged in sexual acts, as well as possession and distribution of such images and possession of marijuana.

Schwinger is currently serving 10 years of probation after being convicted of sexual assault in Cook County, New York. His name does not appear on the public sex-offender databases in New York or New Jersey, indicating that the courts considered him a low-risk offender.

Ocean County prosecutors say they were notified about Schwinger by the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which learned that he was being investigated by the Pottawatomie, Oklahoma Sheriff's Department.

Officials say Schwinger posed as a young girl and tried to get another girl in Pottawatomie to send him nude videos. The girl's parents contacted police when they found out.

Investigators say they traced the online account to Schwinger's phone number.

Schwinger was being held Saturday at Ocean County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

