It has all the makings of a sad country song.

Last night’s wicked weather with high winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning moved west to east and wreaked havoc with South and Central Jersey. Callers to the Deminski & Moore show shared tales of downed trees and phone poles sometimes blocking entire roads or lanes of major highways.

Many reported sideways rain or torrential rain coming down so furiously that wipers set to highest speed still wouldn’t allow them to see.

People were pulling over with hazards on beneath overpasses or alongside highways. Power was lost. Even the New Jersey 101.5 studios lost power throughout the 6 p.m. hour.

Storm stomps on the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Then there was the sad situation of the Barefoot Country Music Festival.

Held in Wildwood during summers since 2019, crowds were sent scurrying in a weather evacuation last night. Known to draw 30,000 people to the beach with multiple stages, last night’s wicked weather upstaged the event and sent concertgoers running for cover about 7 p.m.

Wildwood police warned in an alert: “All festival-goers are urged to return to your home, hotel, or vehicle now. If conditions worsen and you are unable to reach these locations, please seek shelter in a business, or under the boardwalk as a last resort.”

Huge signs read: “Lightning has been detected within 8 miles of the festival. Exit the festival grounds immediately and seek shelter.”

Comments on social media last night seemed to indicate the gates to the festival were reopened after 9 p.m. Here’s hoping the next three nights of this festival go more smoothly. Fans are hoping to catch headliners like Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean and Rascal Flatts.

