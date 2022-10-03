EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.

The "high-intensity construction cycle," according to DRJTBC, is for a road-surface bump across the center and right lanes of 295 crossing over New Jersey Route 175, the Delaware and Raritan Canal, and the NJ Route 29 northbound bypass lane on the approach to the bridge, the subject of a five-year replacement project completed earlier this year.

While the work is expected to be done, weather permitting, from about 10 a.m. Friday through Saturday night, commuters are being advised to especially avoid the area between 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, as DRJTBC predicts "severe" traffic backups of two miles and a one-hour delay or more.

Drivers have been complaining about the bump for months, DRJTBC said.

Northbound lane access on Route 295 will be reduced from three to one following Exit 75 for County Route 579 (Bear Tavern Road) in Ewing, although all ramps connected to Exit 76 for Route 29 will remain open.

DRJTBC recommends the Trenton-Morrisville Toll Bridge, which carries Route 1 from New Jersey into Pennsylvania, as the preferred alternate route Friday evening, as the Washington Crossing Bridge to the north and the Calhoun Street Bridge to the south are "always congested" during peak times.

Route 295 southbound, heading from Pennsylvania into New Jersey, will be unaffected during the construction period.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

