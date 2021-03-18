Several of the most crowded cities in America are in New Jersey

The people at Rent.com took a look at the most crowded cities in America, and to no one’s surprise, New Jersey is well represented. Not every overcrowded New Jersey town made the list, however, as they limited it to only cities with a population of at least 50,000. They simply took the overall population of the city and divided it by the land area within the city limits. According to Rent.com, anyway, the two New Jersey towns on the list are: 9. Newark, and 3. Jersey City.

In describing Newark, they point out its proximity to New York and offer it as an “affordable alternative” to the city. Furthermore, the authors say “residents love to come together to celebrate everything from nature to culture to the arts, and there is an endless list of things to see.”

For Jersey City, the description includes the variety of easily accessible public transportation, its proximity to New York, saying, “The city has no shortage of quaint and authentic places to enjoy with friends. Rivaling what's in NYC, you'll find boutiques, wine bars, breweries and restaurants. Weekly farmer's markets get you outside when the weather is right as well.” New York is listed as the country’s most crowded city, followed by San Francisco, Jersey City, Boston, Miami, Santa Ana, CA, Chicago, Philadelphia, Newark, and Berkley, CA.

Now, if you’re wondering why Hoboken isn’t on the list, so did I, so I looked up an alternative source. According to Governing.com, four of the five most densely populated America cities over 50,000 population are in New Jersey, and six of the top ten: 1. Union City, 2. West New York, 3. Hoboken, 4. NYC, 5. Passaic. On this list, Jersey City is ninth and Paterson is tenth. That seems more accurate to me.

