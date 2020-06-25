Several NJ malls ban kids under 18 without supervision

When three New Jersey malls reopen, there will be a new rule in effect: customers under 18 won’t be allowed in without a parent or guardian. According to News 12 New Jersey, the three malls are the Cherry Hill, Cumberland, and Moorestown malls; all in South Jersey.

In a statement, PREIT, the owner of the three malls, referred to it as their "temporary parental escort policy.”

The malls will be opening June 29th with limited capacity under the governor’s restrictions and will keep the under-18 rule in place until either those restrictions are lifted or "when management deems the occupancy threshold has been increased to a level whereby the policy is no longer needed.”

The malls had previously announced other restrictions like limited access, keeping capacity to 50%, requiring social distancing and masks, as well as sanitizing stations, removing common seating, and limited hours. The Courier Post reports the malls will be open 11-7 Monday through Saturday and noon until six on Sundays. Stores with exterior entrances have already opened and restaurants with exterior entrances have been providing curbside pickup. As far as the age restrictions are concerned, some of the rules, as reported on NJ.com include:

- Visitors under 18 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older.

- Teens must remain within the company of their parent or guardian at all times;

- Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or guardian(s) is not easily determined

- Those whose age cannot be determined and who lack identification will not be granted entry

- One parent may escort all of his/her children. Additionally, one guardian over 21 years of age may escort up to 4 youths

- This policy will specifically apply to the Mall’s Common Area. Anchors, restaurants, retailers with exterior entrances, and out parcels will be exempt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.