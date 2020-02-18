Several New Jersey colleges make ‘best value’ list

The Princeton Review ranks colleges and universities on all sorts of metrics with their most recent publication being the 200 best value schools. As reported by The Patch, schools were judged on return on investment (as determined by starting and mid-career pay of alumni), academic rating, financial aid rating, and college costs.

Five New Jersey schools made the cut: The College of New Jersey, Princeton University, Drew University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Stevens Institute of Technology.

The Patch reports the Princeton Review surveyed 656 college administrators on things like academics, cost, financial aid, career services, graduation rates, student debt, and alumni support. Of the 200 colleges, 137 are private and 63 are public.

When judging just on return on investment, Princeton University is ranked #1 in the entire country. According to an article on MSN.com, among the 200 colleges included on this year’s list, the average grant to students with need is $29,748, the median starting salary of graduates is $60,824, and the mid-career salary of graduates is $117,583.

