Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: New Jersey rivalry that will last a lifetime

College sports is a huge deal, especially if your school plays in the NCAA Division 1 program. Whether you're knowledgeable in the sport or not, it’s the pride and school spirit and the bragging rights that matter.

I went to Seton Hall University, which doesn’t have a football team so the basketball team is a BIG DEAL. So big, that we have one of the biggest rivalries in the country.

Sports aside, New Jerseyans, in general, take a lot of pride in their state. We are proud to say we are from New Jersey, so you can imagine what an arena looks like when the Seton Hall Pirates battle it out against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Seton Hall men’s basketball team, which competes in the Big East Conference, hasn’t shared the court with Rutgers, which plays in the Big Ten Conference, since 2019 when Rutgers beat the Pirates 68-48 at the Rutgers Athletic Center. They finally faced off again for the 2021 season. This is the 72nd game the schools have played each other in a series that dates back to 1916 and of course, Seton Hall now leads the series 41-31.

On Dec. 12, fans got to witness the rivalry return and watch the Pirates beat the Knights 77-63 and reclaim the Garden State Hardwood Classic trophy. Oh yes, there’s a trophy just for these two schools and it’s literally the state of New Jersey made out of wood.

Who cares that Rutgers upset No.1 Purdue on a buzzer-beater with a 3-point shot. WHO CARES. Not Hall fans, because WE BEAT RUTGERS. Is that loud enough for you?

When I attended SHU, we looked forward to basketball season. We tried to go to every home game we could and if not, there was a watch party somewhere. But when the Rutgers game came around, we would go ALL OUT. I’m talking painted faces, pirate eye patches, custom t-shirts that aren’t appropriate to post here; it was a day every student waited for. We were proud to be Pirates and always will be.

Here’s to hoping the Pirates can wiggle their way to the top of the March Madness Tournament and that the rivalry between Seton Hall and Rutgers lasts for a very long time because, well, it’s just fun for the fans. Let’s go, Pirates! #HALLin

