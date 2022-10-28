Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson filming movie in New Jersey this week

If you’re in or around Morristown over the next few days and you think you hear the extremely recognizable laugh of Seth Rogen: you’re not going crazy. In fact, it’s not just him, you’ll have a very good chance of running into a slew of other celebrities.

Why?

Saint Elizabeth University will be used as a filming location for the upcoming film, “Dumb Money,” according to the university’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Denise Panyik-Dale.

“Dumb Money” will tell the story of the chaos on Wall Street in January of 2021 after GameStop’s stock skyrocketed thanks to Reddit, and is described as an American biographical comedy-drama.

It’s based on the book The Antisocial Network by Princeton NJ’s Ben Mezrich, which detailed the true event known as the GameStop Short Squeeze.

The movie’s cast is loaded with household names such as Seth Rogen (Superbad, This is the End), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island, Saturday Night Live), America Ferrara (Superstore, Ugly Betty), Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine), and Shailene Woodley (Divergent, Big Little Lies), among others.

Directing the film is Craig Gillespie, known for directing I,Tonya, Cruella, and recently Pam & Tommy, also with Seth Rogen.

Other cast members include Vincent D’Onofrio (Men in Black, Jurassic World), Sebastian Stan (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), and Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights).

“Dumb Money” has been filming throughout New Jersey in Morris, Essex and Hudson counties. Crews will be on the university’s campus this weekend through Wednesday, Nov. 3.

