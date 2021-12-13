Serving cheese boards during the holidays — Here are NJ’s best

OK, I may be a little late to the party, but here's the story.

We visited my son and daughter-in-law last month in Charlotte, North Carolina, and they put out a charcuterie board that was amazing. They're not bad in the kitchen, but this was way above their pay grade.

My daughter-in-law said it was a little pricey but that this woman who does it was really good. It turns out there are several people doing a similar thing in her area and she uses various companies for both personal entertaining and business clients.

The platter had so many different kinds of cheeses, meats, marinated veggies and different types of crackers – if you like that sort of thing.

If you're like me, you usually do your own and try and get a little creative with it, but I can't compete with what these folks do. So, I did a little digging and the Asbury Park Press found a plethora of places that do this right here in New Jersey.

Here are a few examples:

The Otterboard, Montgomery:

Sweet & Savory Box, Woodland Park

Farm to Board, Cranford

I found a great one in South Jersey called Jersey Girl Cheeseboards. You can inquire about how far they deliver here. But in the meantime, take a look at these edible works of art:

Most of these folks will have it delivered to you will a little advance notice.

Like I said in the beginning, I'm a bit late to the party since I usually do my own, but these people are next level in putting together a great party platter.

You can find a pretty good selection of them here for South Jersey and here for the shore area.

Everybody is busy this time of year and most of us have become so used to getting stuff dropped off at our front door, that if you have the means, it's worth the money.

