Service offers chef-crafted meals delivered to your NJ doorstep

Judging by the popularity of these types of services, everybody loves having meals delivered to their door. Some companies provide you with ingredients to make the meals yourself.

But according to boozyburbs.com, a Massachusetts company offers chef-crafted meals made from scratch, daily, and hand-delivered to your door in time for dinner. And it’s is now delivering to customers in Bergen County.

It’s called WECO, and it offers local families and those looking for a better way to eat at home fresh and delicious meals made from scratch each day.

Launched in March 2020, WECO started as a way to bring light into the local community during the pandemic. Freshly prepared meals without the hassle of cooking. By expanding into these new towns, they’re now able to reach more community members who can benefit from the freshness and convenience of a chef-crafted meal, personally delivered right to their door every day.

Who wouldn’t love that?

Also, WECO prides itself on having its chefs prepare meals each day with responsibly sourced, nutritious ingredients from farms and ethical sellers. Menus change every week based on what’s locally and seasonally available and are driven by the creativity of WECO chefs and customer feedback.

Fully cooked meals arrive in environmentally friendly packaging, and only require customers to quickly heat, plate and serve. With no subscriptions and no minimum order requirement, WECO offers convenient access to delicious meals for even the pickiest eaters.

Like restaurants, WECO operates on a trust-based model, so you'll receive your dinner bill around 7 p.m. on the night of your dinner. And unlike other companies to home deliver meals, this one requires no subscriptions.

As it says on their website. “No subscriptions, just a lotta love and damn good food.“

