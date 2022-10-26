Seriously? THIS is supposed to be the top-rated pizza chain in NJ

Surely this has got to be a joke.

We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Whether it's New York-style pizza, Sicilian, or Brooklyn-style. Whether we fold our slices, dip them in ranch, top them with pineapples, or whatever. Sure, we may not always agree on some methods of . The point is simply, that we know pizza.

Even when it's chain pizza!

Papa John's, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, Dominos... even the Taco Bell taco pizza! We are capable of lowering our standards for popular pizza chains. They're familiar, easy to order, fun to track in the apps, and you can order them along with chicken poppers and mini chocolate lava cakes. But I'm having a hard time believing we would drop them THIS low!

Recently CashNetUSA's SavingSpot compiled data from every state and calculated the top-rated fast-food chains in every state, according to the type of cuisine: Burgers, Chicken, Doughnuts, Mexican... and Pizza.

The rest of them are normal enough. In the other cuisine categories, the chains we prefer in New Jersey are Five Guys, Chick-fil-A, Krispy Kreme, and Qdoba. But the top spot for Pizza was appalling to me.

According to the chart, New Jersey's Top-rated pizza chain is... Chuck E. Cheese.

I have so many questions. When was the last time you heard a grown person in New Jersey say "Let's get Chuck E. Cheese for dinner"? Gag. I never even liked their pizza when I was a kid! There are so many other, better options.

Look at the chart below for yourself!

What do you think? Am I missing something? As someone who was born and raised in New Jersey I'm inclined to receive this information as blasphemy.

