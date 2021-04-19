‘Senseless dispute’ led to shooting of Newark toddler, cops say

NEWARK — A 16-year-old was arrested Saturday in the shooting of a 1-year-old girl as part of a dispute with the toddler's mother, according to city police.

The child was in a car parked on 14th Avenue at 6th Street on April 12 when shots were fired at the vehicle around 2 p.m., according to Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

Police said the incident began when the child’s mother, Tytaneisha Wilder, 45, of East Orange, pointed a gun at a group that included the teen. The teen then fired at Wilder and struck the toddler before running off. Police said the toddler was not the intended target.

"This shooting was the result of a senseless dispute between the child’s mother and a group of individuals. We are confident that these arrests will close out this incident, and that there is no threat to the community," O'Hara said.

Wilder was arrested after the gun she pointed was found the same day. She was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The teen faces five counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The child was taken to a hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, according to family members.

