Senior couple dies in Keyport, NJ house fire

KEYPORT — A house fire during the early morning hours Thursday killed a husband and wife.

Flames broke out at the two-story house on Fulton Street near the Henry Hudson Trail just after midnight. The fire caused the roof to collapse, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

The sheriff described the couple as elderly but did not disclose their identities.

Firefighters from Aberdeen, Holmdel and Morganville helped Keyport firefighters keep the flames from spreading to houses on either side. Keyport police offered thanks to residents who assisted during the fire but did not disclose their actions.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious but the cause is under investigation by the county fire marshal.

Red Cross New Jersey spokeswoman Sheri A. Ferreira said they assisted the family with emergency financial assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing.

"We have also made disaster health and spiritual care services available to those affected by this fire. Our hearts are with all those affected," Ferreira said.

