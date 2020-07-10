Send us your storm pics/videos with the NJ1015 app

Friday is Tropical Storm Fay Day here in the Garden State. 4 inches of rain is possible, flash flooding, 50 mph winds and one huge mess.

At NJ1015 listeners have always been as big a part of the station as those who work here, especially at times like this. If you happen to get any great photos or videos of this tropical storm (downpours, flooded roads, downed trees, etc.) please send them our way and we might get them up on NJ1015.com.

The NJ1015 app makes it easy. First, if you still don’t have it, get it.

Be part of the reporting of this huge weather event. Send us your videos and photos. The app makes it simple!

