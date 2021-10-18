Send us your pet photo! The cutest in NJ wins $500 prize from PetCenter

Clearly what the internet needs is more photos of dogs and cats!

That's why we've teamed up with the PetCenter of Old Bridge to bring back the Cutest Pet Contest for 2021.

We want to see the cutest photos of your furry or feathered friends.

Submit your cutest pet photo through the form below and you'll be entered to win. We'll try to share all the photos we get.

Our judges will ultimately pick 10 finalists based on the photos' originality, quality and overall ... cuteness. Then we'll let the public vote on which top dog or cool cat gets bragging rights.

The lucky pet parent will get a $500 gift card to the PetCenter at the Shoppes at Old Bridge.

Submissions start Oct. 18 and end Oct. 31. Voting will begin on Nov. 2 and ends Nov. 7.

Click here for the official rules.