Send us your Action Park photos for a chance to win NJ Lottery tickets

I read with great interest about an event happening regarding the gone-but-not-forgotten Vernon, New Jersey amusement park that was around from the late '70s until the '90s.

Basically, the event will be a place where “survivors” of Action Park can share their stories. You can read all about it here.

If you’re not able to attend the event, you can still share your Action Park memories below, and there could be a little something in it for you.

I’ve watched the documentary “Class Action Park” at least four or five times since it came out in 2022, and I still am baffled by the nostalgia that people have for the place.

🎶There’s nothing in the world like Action Park🎶 boasted the jingle… but should there ever have been a place like that?

It pure mayhem, with drunk teenagers watching over other drunk teenagers. Plus, it seems like no one spent a day at Action Park without losing skin, blood, or the use of a body part.

There were multiple deaths due to the lack of safety.

That said, anyone who went there in its heyday seems to have almost entirely fond memories of the thrill and danger of rides like the Tarzan Swing or attractions like the Wave Pool (nicknamed “the Grave Pool,” by the way).

So I’m asking for your help, New Jersey. If you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours.

What was Action Park really like?

I’m asking for photos that you have of yourself or friends back in the day at “Traction Park” so I can see what it was like outside of the documentary.

Once you submit your photo in the form below, you’ll be entered into a drawing where you could win NJ Lottery tickets!

Please note that by entering your picture you’re giving NJ101.5 permission to use it in a future post sharing everyone’s memories. Contesting ends Sept. 6, 2024.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

