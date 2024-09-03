Remember Action Park? You could win NJ Lottery tix for sharing your pics
Oh, Action Park, I’ll never understand your appeal but I truly, deeply want to.
I wasn’t around for its heyday, so when I hear people wax nostalgic for an attraction where people almost always got injured (and a few unfortunately died) I can’t wrap my mind around it.
So I need your help with some of your personal memories of the place, I’ll get to “how” in a moment.
What was Action Park?
Action Park was an amusement park in Vernon, NJ from the 1970s through the 1990s… and by all accounts it was absolutely chaotic.
Attendees were thrown into freezing cold water off of sketchy water slides, people were thrown off of the Alpine Slide due to poorly made brakes, and the wave pool was colloquially called the “grave pool” because it was so dangerous.
It was responsible for several of the deaths at Action Park.
So I’m asking that people who attended this place to share their memories and photos with me, in return you’ll be in the running to win NJ Lottery tickets from the NJ101.5 prize team.
What was it like at Action Park?
The pics don’t need to have you or your friends’ injuries, but if you’re comfortable sharing your story, we welcome that as well.
Once you submit your photo in the form below, you will be entered into a drawing where you could be chosen to receive the NJ Lottery tickets.
Finally, all those scrapes and broken bones from "Traction Park" could pay off.
Please note that by entering your picture you’re giving NJ101.5 permission to use it in a future post sharing everyone’s memories.
Contest ends Friday Sept. 6.
LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.